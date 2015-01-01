Abstract

Public transportation systems are very useful public services for the mobility of people. Besides, public transportation systems are in a critical position for the environmental issues such as air pollution, traffic, time, energy, etc. Improving the quality of public transportation systems needs competent strategic arrangements to be able to augment commuters' satisfaction and captivate non-commuters'. An adopted grey decision model of the BWM, AHP and MOORA is conducted to actualize this purpose. The public transportation system in the capital of Hungary, Budapest, is evaluated to check the efficiency and validation of the proposed adopted grey decision model. BWM is applied to obtain the weight scores for the evaluation of the public transportation system of Budapest. Then, grey MOORA is applied to create the decision matrix of the evaluations done by the experts. Finally, the evaluation of the public transportation system of Budapest is done by applying the grey AHP.

