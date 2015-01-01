Abstract

In the field of motion monitoring in smart home, the 5G technology can be applied to Internet of Things systems for facilitating our daily life. In this paper, a comprehensive study on the fall detection system based on 5G network is presented. Starting with analyzing the moving stability, a wearable foot pressure measurement system is devised. Furthermore, the center of pressure during moving is computed by using the pressure data. Besides, the signal transmitting security issue is also considered. The physical layer security authentication and the cross-layer encryption are employed and integrated within the security strategy. As a case study, we evaluate the proposed method on fall detection tasks in smart home and the experimental results establish strong evidence of a satisfying performance.

