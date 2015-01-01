Abstract

Recently several authors paid attention towards Scopus Data analysis for intellectual measurement of institutes or authors. It is well known that the SCOPUS contains more than 34,346 peer reviewed Journals from different subjects with 3 lakh conferences. It is difficult to measure the performance or expertise of any institute or author in the given domain for admission, job, and ranking or other decision making process. The reason is several manipulations started in document and citation count via strategic authors or institute which can be measured via average author publications, number of funding, collaborations and retracted papers. It is happening due to rogue editor or business strategic of educationalist for profit. However these types of misconduct impacts lot to real researcher which forces brain drain. To resolve this issue, the current paper provides a way to measure the intellectual achievement of an institute or author based on several metrics. The proposed method is illustrated using the SCOPUS data sets and it's metric for critical understanding.

Language: en