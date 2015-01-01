Abstract

Hypercalcemia is generally treated conservatively, including massive fluid administration. However, in cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with drowning, excessive fluid administration may worsen respiratory status.



An 81-year-old female was found drowned in a hot spring at an accommodation facility and urgently transported to our hospital. On arrival, the patient exhibited severe respiratory failure, impaired consciousness, and bilateral lung infiltrates on computed tomography (CT), suggesting ARDS. Blood biochemical tests showed calcium (Ca) of 17.4 mg/dL, with altered consciousness attributed to hypercalcemia. Because of concerns about further deterioration of respiratory status, hemodialysis was performed to avoid massive fluid administration. Post-hemodialysis, blood calcium levels quickly decreased, leading to improved consciousness and respiration; the patient was extubated 48 hours post-admission. Subsequent examinations identified hot spring water aspiration as the cause of hypercalcemia.



For hypercalcemia from hot spring drowning with acute respiratory distress syndrome, consider early hemodialysis initiation without excessive fluid administration.

