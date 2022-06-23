|
Congress passed two life-saving laws in the mid-1990s: a protection order prohibition, which bars firearm possession for protection order respondents, and the Lautenberg Amendment, which bars firearm possession for those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. Both laws have been repeatedly upheld by federal courts nationwide in the nearly thirty years since their enactment. Both faced renewed constitutional challenges after the United States Supreme Court's foundation-shifting decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen on June 23, 2022. The Lautenberg Amendment has fared well; every court to consider it post-Bruen has upheld it. Courts have split, however, regarding the constitutionality of the protection order prohibition. Critically, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck down the protection order prohibition in early 2023 in United States v. Rahimi. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the appeal on November 7, 2023, and is expected to issue its decision by the end of the 2023-2024 term.
