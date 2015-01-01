|
Qian Z. Current Research in Law & Practice 2023; 1(1): 20-29.
(Copyright © 2023)
Abstract
This research explores the intricate dynamics of content moderation policies and their impact on freedom of expression on Twitter from 2018 to the present. The study encompasses the evolution of social media, Twitter's policy framework, legal dimensions in the United States, and a detailed case study. User perspectives and the nuanced relationship between policy enforcement and freedom of expression are critically analyzed. The findings contribute to a comprehensive understanding of how content moderation practices shape online discourse.
content moderation; freedom of expression; legal framework; online discourse; social media; Twitter; user perspectives