Abstract

Drowning is the third leading cause of death from unintentional injuries worldwide, with an estimated 236,000 drownings annually. The problem becomes greater in developing countries, as more than 90% of unintentional drowning deaths occur in these places. Age is one of the most important variables to understand the extent of this problem. Globally, a lack of supervision of children is linked to this problem, as the highest rates of drowning are seen in children aged 1 to 4 years.



OBJECTIVES: Obtain the epidemiological profile regarding the state scenario regarding drownings among the studied group and perception of ways to contain this preventable cause of death.



METHODology: this is a retrospective, analytical study, with a quantitative, observational, and cross-sectional approach, based on secondary data from the Mortality Information System (SIM), from 2010 to 2021 on deaths from preventable causes that are fall within the ICD-10 regarding drowning and accidental submersion, among individuals under 5 years of age. The evaluation will be of the state of Tocantins using population data provided by IBGE.



RESULTS and Discussion: Between 2010 and 2021, 86 deaths due to drowning and accidental submersion were recorded among the population under 5 years of age, in the State of Tocantins. Of these, the year with the highest number of deaths occurred in 2013, and the lowest was in 2017 and 2018, with an increasing trend since then. In relation to the sex of the victims, approximately 73.3% of the victims are male and 26.7% are female. The Capim Dourado region, a region that includes the capital Palmas, has the highest incidence with 23.25% of cases, just after the middle north of Araguaia, 17 registered cases (19.75%). Final considerations: Drowning is always an accident and, especially in the age group studied, it should be seen as a completely avoidable event. The understanding of this phenomenon in the state by the assistance services, as well as the strengthening of actions to assist and combat this cause of preventable death, in addition to contributing to social awareness in preventing the issue of fatal drownings in Tocantins, giving greater visibility to the problem.



Keywords: drowning, epidemiology, mortality registries.



===



Introdução: Afogamento é a terceira causa de morte por lesões não intencionais em todo o mundo, estimando-se 236.000 afogamentos anuais. O problema torna-se maior em países em desenvolvimento, pois mais de 90% das mortes por afogamento não intencionais acontecem nesses locais. A idade é uma das variáveis mais importantes para entender a dimensão dessa problemática. Globalmente, a falta de supervisão de crianças está ligada a esse problema, uma vez que as maiores taxas de afogamento são observadas em crianças de 1 a 4 anos. Objetivos: Obter o perfil epidemiológico acerca do cenário estatal sobre afogamentos entre o grupo estudado e percepção de formas para conter essa causa evitável de óbitos. Metodologia: trata-se de um estudo retrospectivo, analítico, de abordagem quantitativa, observacional, e transversal, a partir de dados secundários provenientes do Sistema de Informação sobre Mortalidade (SIM), no período de 2010 a 2021 sobre óbitos de causas evitáveis que se enquadrem no CID-10 referente à afogamento e submersão acidental, entre indivíduos menores de 5 anos de idade. A avaliação será do estado do Tocantins utilizando dados populacionais providos do IBGE. Resultados e Discussão: Entre 2010 e 2021 foram registrados 86 óbitos por afogamento e submersão acidental entre a população menor que 5 anos de idade, no Estado do Tocantins. Desses, o ano com o maior número de óbitos aconteceu em 2013, e o menor foi em 2017 e 2018, com tendência de aumento desde então. Em relação ao sexo das vítimas, percebe-se cerca de 73,3% das vítimas são do sexo masculino e 26,7% do sexo feminino. a região do Capim dourado, região que inclui a capital Palmas, apresenta a maior incidência com 23,25% dos casos, logo após o médio norte do araguaia 17 casos registrados (19,75%). Considerações finais: O afogamento é sempre um acidente e, principalmente na faixa etária estudada, deve ser vista como um evento totalmente evitável. A compreensão desse fenômeno no estado por parte dos serviços assistenciais, bem o fortalecimento das ações para o atendimento e combate à essa causa de óbito evitável, além de contribuir para a sensibilização social na prevenção da questão de afogamentos fatais no Tocantins, conferindo maior visibilidade ao problema.



Palavras-chave: afogamento, epidemiologia, registros de mortalidade.

Language: en