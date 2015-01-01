|
Campbell K. Missouri law review 2024; 88(4): 1167-1210.
Felons are not allowed to possess firearms--yet. New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen is the Supreme Court's most recent elaboration on the Second Amendment, and the Court enunciated a new constitutional test for firearms regulations.1 The Supreme Court disclaimed the means-end balancing approach developed by courts in the wake of D.C. v. Heller and replaced it with a test focusing only on the plain text of the Second Amendment and the Nation's historical tradition of firearms regulation.2 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), the federal felon dispossession statute, fared well under means-end balancing in the decade after Heller.3 Although the statute is facing a new onslaught of challenges post-Bruen, § 922(g)(1) remains unscathed. Since Bruen, not a single challenge to § 922(g)(1) has succeeded--including as-applied challenges brought by non-violent felons. This Comment contends that a faithful application of Bruen should not necessarily yield this result, and that the historical record supporting § 922(g)(1)'s constitutionality as applied to non-violent felons is not as straightforward as its winning record suggests. Particularly, this Comment argues that courts must at least conduct a historical inquiry, as mandated by Bruen, when facing challenges to § 922(g)(1), and courts cannot cut their analysis short by relying solely on dicta from Heller.
Language: en