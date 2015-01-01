|
Citation
Lui PW, Yeo BC, Lim WS. International Journal on Advanced Science, Engineering and Information Technology (IJASEIT) 2023; 13(6): 2098-2104.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Water wave monitoring is essential in collecting marine parameters for oceanography studies and early warning systems on security and safety, such as drowning detection, weather detection, and gas leakage from underwater pipeline detection, because these activities create different water wave patterns that can be further analyzed. The current wave detection methods, such as underwater pressure and resistive sensors, have lower durability as they require direct contact with the water. Monocular camera wave detection can detect the line where water waves propagate. However, a static platform is required to perform monitoring operations.
Language: en