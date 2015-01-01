SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pratisti SA, Bagir ZA, Ahimsa-Putra HS, Northcott MS. Worldviews: Global Religions, Culture, and Ecology 2024; 28(1): 46-69.

10.1163/15685357-tat00011

This article discusses the religious dimension of the coastal adaptation of Muslim communities on northern coast of Java, Indonesia. As a volcanic island, geomorphological processes are the main causes of coastal inundation in Java. Nonetheless, debates on coastal adaptation mostly related to climate change adaptation. By focusing on North Coast Java, this study aims to draw parallels between the experiences of Javanese communities and communities facing rising sea levels in other parts of the world. Two Muslim communities were selected as both have experienced coastal flooding and indicate religious dimension in their adaptive strategies. This study has three main findings: 1. The religious dimension contributes significantly to environmental adaptation processes; 2. Religious practices interact in both positive and negative ways to affect the adapting communities; and 3. In the Javanese context, environmental adaptation takes the form of a narrative around local history and the experiential knowledge of the drowning communities.


Language: en

coastal adaptation; northern coast of Java; religion and adaptation; religious practices

