Abstract

Suicide is deﬁned as "the act of killing yourself deliberately". Most common methods of committing suicide in India are hanging, followed by poisoning, drowning and self-immolation. While least common methods include consuming sleeping pills, electrocution, self-inﬂicting injuries and ﬁrearm injury. Considering deaths due to electrocutions, in India as well as globally, suicidal electrocutions are reported to be very rare compared to accidental ones. Existing literature also have scarcity of reports related to suicidal electrocutions. Hence, we hereby report a case of suicidal electrocution due to its rarity.

Language: en