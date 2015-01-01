|
Citation
Bull C, Trott M, Najman JM, Arnautovska U, Siskind D, Warren N, Kisely S. Addiction 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38634806
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Evidence on the associations between child maltreatment (CM), alcohol use disorders (AUDs) and other substance use disorders (SUDs) comes largely from retrospective studies. These rely on self-reported data, which may be impacted by recall bias. Using prospective CM reports to statutory agencies, we measured associations between CM notifications and inpatient admissions for AUDs and SUDs up to 40 years of age. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Observational study linking administrative health data from Queensland, Australia to prospective birth cohort data comprising both agency-reported and substantiated notifications of CM. MEASUREMENTS: Outcomes were inpatient admissions for AUDs and SUDs based on ICD-10-Australian modification (AM)-coded primary diagnoses. Unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression analyses were undertaken.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol use disorders (AUDs); birth cohort; child abuse; child maltreatment; linked data; substance use disorders (SUDs)