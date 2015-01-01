Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the leading cause of death in pregnant women. Although it can be difficult to identify patients experiencing IPV, injuries to the head, neck, or face due to an assault are known to correlate with intentional injury. The objective of this study is to assess the contemporary burden of IPV in pregnancy and describe the patient characteristics.



METHODS: The National Inpatient Sample was queried for all pregnant women between January 2016 and December 2019. Patients were divided into two groups: suspected IPV (SIPV) and no-SIPV groups. We defined SIPV as any pregnant patient with an identified head, neck, or face injuries categorized as intentional assault. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the association between SIPV and variables of interest.



RESULTS: A total of 28,540 pregnant patients presented with traumatic injuries with 530 (.02%) identified as SIPV. Suspected IPV patients were younger (25 vs 27 years, P =.012), more likely to be of Black race (46% vs 28%, P =.002), more likely to be in the lowest income quartile (51% vs 38%, P =.031), less likely to have private insurance (12% vs 34%, P <.001), and have higher rates of substance use disorder (35% vs 18%, P <.001). Black race and history of substance use disorder were associated with increased odds of SIPV-related injuries (odds ratio [OR]: 2.01, interquartile range [IQR]: 1.27-3.16, P =.003 and OR: 2.30, IQR 1.54-3.43, P <.001, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that there are significant racial and socioeconomic disparities in potential risk for IPV during pregnancy.

