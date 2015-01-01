|
Citation
|
Chopin J, Beauregard E. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38632704
|
Abstract
|
This study examines Sexual Homicide (SH) cases, analyzing the transition to cold cases through a non-discretionary lens. Utilizing the SH International Database, it explores the interplay between offender behavior, victim characteristics, and crime context. Advanced methodologies, including sequential logistic regression and Artificial Neural Networks, identify key predictors of case resolution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cold cases; machine learning; non‐discretionary perspective; offender behaviors; sexual homicide; victim characteristics