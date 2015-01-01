Abstract

Ervin Bauer (1890-1938) made historical contributions to contemporary biology, provided a new definition of life, defined the contents of theoretical biology. He worked in different countries, perturbed by deep historical events. These historical events necessarily impacted his fate and finally led to the violent loss of his life and the life of his wife. His work and with it his theory of life had a no less complicated history than the history of his personal life. Bauer's main work "Theoretical Biology" was published in 1935 in Russian. The author and his wife Stefánia became victims of the Great Purge. They were executed in 1938, all their publications were banned and most copies of "Theoretical Biology" destroyed. Ervin and Stefánia Bauer were rehabilitated in 1956 but renewed publication of Bauer's works was delayed. The first reprint edition of "Theoretical Biology" of 1967 was not in Russian, but was a translation into Hungarian, the native language of Bauer. The first Russian reprint of "Theoretical Biology", in which the original Russian chapters are followed by short English summaries, was published in Hungary in 1982. This edition was prepared by Hungarian and Russian scientists. The best-known Russian edition of "Theoretical Biology" was published in 2002 in St. Petersburg. A complete English translation of Bauer's main work "Theoretical Biology" is still outstanding.

Language: en