Citation
Yurdadön C, Bruffaerts R, Sabbe M, Demyttenaere K, Peeters E, Gericke F, Voorspoels W. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(3): e88.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
38634324
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STB) represent a persistent and serious public health problem, and suicide is among the leading causes of death worldwide. We focus on predictors of transition rates and time courses through the STB spectrum among psychiatric emergency room (PER) patients. AIMS: We aimed to investigate (a) whether currently suicidal patients had prior referrals to the PER, (b) for which reason they were previously referred to the PER and (c) the timing of this referral.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; primary care; psychiatric emergency room; public health; Suicidal thoughts and behaviours