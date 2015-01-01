Abstract

Eleven doctors in training have been removed from the general surgery department at Barnet Hospital, London, because of unacceptable working conditions.



NHS England Workforce Training and Education (NHSE WTE) London has reallocated the first and second year foundation trainees to other departments within the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, with most staying in Barnet Hospital.



The General Medical Council opened a case of enhanced monitoring at Barnet Hospital's general surgery department in March 2024, after an urgent concern review conducted by NHS England found that trainees were unable to raise concerns without a fear of adverse consequences. The review also highlighted issues with inappropriate supervision, concerns not being dealt with promptly, and undermining behaviour.

