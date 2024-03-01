Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the moderating role of gender in the relationship between burn severity, perceived stigmatization and depressive symptoms at multiple time points postburn.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This multi-center study included data from two cohorts. Cohort 1 consisted of 215 burn survivors, participating in a longitudinal study with measures at 3 and 12 months postburn. Cohort 2 consisted of 180 burn survivors cross-sectionally assessed at 5 - 7 years postburn. Both cohorts completed self-reported measures of perceived stigmatization and depressive symptoms. The number of acute surgeries (i.e., no surgery, 1 surgery or 2 or more surgeries) was used as indicator of burn severity. Relations between number of surgeries, depressive symptoms, and perceived stigmatization, including possible indirect effects, were evaluated with gender-specific path models.



RESULTS: In both men and women, number of surgical operations was related to higher levels of depressive symptoms and perceived stigmatization at 3 months after burn. In women, number of operations was still directly related to both constructs at 12 months after burn, which was cross-sectionally confirmed in the 5-7 years after burn cohort. In men, from 3 to 12 months after burn, depressive symptoms and perceived stigmatization were bidirectionally related, and, through these effects, number of surgeries was indirectly related to both outcomes. In the cross-sectional 5-7 years after burn cohort, number of operations was related to stigma but not to depressive symptoms of men.



CONCLUSION: Number of operations had a different effect on psychosocial adaptation of male and female burn survivors. In women, a persistent direct link from number of operations to both depressive symptoms and perceived stigmatization was found over time. In men, the effect of number of operations was most evident in the short-term, after which perceived stigmatization and depressive symptoms became interrelated. This indicates that burn severity remains a factor of significance in psychological adjustment in women, whereas in men, this significance seems to decrease over time.

