Zhao Y, Huebner ES, Liu W, Tian L. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106797.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38636154
BACKGROUND: Previous cross-sectional and unidirectional longitudinal studies have identified positive associations between childhood victimization and neuroticism in children. However, these studies have not simultaneously examined multiple common sources of childhood victimization (family abuse, teacher abuse, and peer victimization) in relation to neuroticism nor have they distinguished between- and within-person effects. Moreover, the moderating role of child sex in their associations has yet to be fully evaluated.
Language: en
Childhood victimization; Early adolescence; Longitudinal associations; Middle childhood; Neuroticism; Random-intercept cross-lagged panel models