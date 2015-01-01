|
Citation
|
Gao Y, Liu J, Liu X, Wang Y, Qiu S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106804.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38636157
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Repetitive non-suicidal self-injury (R-NSSI) in adolescence represents a significant risk factor for suicide. Although exposure to family stress is robustly associated with the risk of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), studies have not examined the potential mechanisms linking different forms of family stress and R-NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deprivation; Emotion dysregulation; Impulsivity; Repetitive nonsuicidal self-injury; Threat