Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI), currently a major global public health problem, imposes a significant economic burden on society and families. We aimed to quantify and predict the incidence and severity of TBI by analyzing its incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability (YLDs). The epidemiological changes in TBI from 1990 to 2019 were described and updated to provide a reference for developing prevention, treatment, and incidence-reducing measures for TBI.



METHODS: A secondary analysis was performed on the incidence, prevalence, and YLDs of TBI by sex, age group, and region (n = 21,204 countries and territories) between 1990 and 2019 using the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019. Proportions in the age-standardized incidence rate due to underlying causes of TBI and proportions of minor and moderate or severe TBI were also reported.



RESULTS: In 2019, there were 27.16 million (95% uncertainty intervals (UI): 23.36 - 31.42) new cases of TBI worldwide, with age-standardized incidence and prevalence rates of 346 per 100,000 population (95% UI: 298-401) and 599 per 100,000 population (95% UI: 573-627), respectively. From 1990 to 2019, there were no significant trends in global age-standardized incidence (estimated annual percentage changes: -0.11%, 95% UI: -0.18% - -0.04%) or prevalence (estimated annual percentage changes: 0.01%, 95% UI: -0.04% - 0.06%). TBI caused 7.08 million (95% UI: 5.00 - 9.59) YLDs in 2019, with age-standardized rates of 86.5 per 100,000 population (95% UI: 61.1 - 117.2). In 2019, the countries with higher incidence rates were mainly distributed in Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Australia. The 2019 global age-standardized incidence rate was higher in males than in females. The 2019 global incidence of moderate and severe TBI was 182.7 per 100,000 population, accounting for 52.8% of all TBI, with falls and road traffic injuries being the main causes in most regions.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of moderate and severe TBI was slightly higher in 2019, and TBI still accounts for a significant portion of the global injury burden. The likelihood of moderate to severe TBI and the trend of major injury under each injury cause from 1990 to 2019 and the characteristics of injury mechanisms in each age group are presented, providing a basis for further research on injury causes in each age group and the future establishment of corresponding policies and protective measures.

