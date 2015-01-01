Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? The mortality rate and disease burden associated with falls among the elderly in China are on the rise. Interventions can play a crucial role in preventing and managing falls. WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? The application of the "5E" injury prevention strategy led to a decrease in both the occurrence of falls and the likelihood of subsequent falls. Regular physical activity and maintaining a positive outlook were identified as protective measures against falls, while sleep issues and hearing impairment were found to increase the risk of falling. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? The group-based comprehensive intervention strategy is crucial as it offers an innovative intervention model and empirical evidence for decreasing fall rates among elderly individuals living in rural areas.

