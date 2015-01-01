Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Poison centers provide free expert recommendations on the treatment of a wide variety of toxicological emergencies. Prior studies have called attention to the increasing complexity of cases reported to poison centers. We aimed first, to evaluate the trends in medical outcome severity, over a 15-year period in both the adult and pediatric populations. Second, we described the most frequently reported substances associated with major effect or death.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of exposures reported to the National Poison Data System from 1 January 2007 through 31 December 2021. All closed cases, for human exposures, reported during the study period were included. We assessed trends in frequencies and rates of medical outcomes and level of care received, among the adult (age greater than 19 years) and pediatric (age 19 years and younger) populations by reason for exposure.



RESULTS: During the study period, the number of adult unintentional exposures resulting in major effect (37.4 percent) and death (65.3 percent) increased. The number of adult intentional exposures resulting in death increased by 233.9 percent and those resulting in a major effect increased by 133.1 percent. The rates of exposures resulting in major effect and death increased among both intentional and unintentional adult exposures. The number of pediatric unintentional exposures resulting in a major effect increased by 76.6 percent and the number of pediatric intentional exposures resulting in death and major effect increased by 122.7 and 190.1 percent, respectively. Moderate, major effect, and death rates increased in pediatric unintentional exposures and moderate and major effect rates increased in pediatric intentional exposures.



CONCLUSIONS: We found a worsening severity of medical outcomes in adult and pediatric cases reported to poison centers. Poison centers are increasingly managing complex cases. Monitoring trends in which substances are associated with severe outcomes is imperative for future strategic prevention efforts.

Language: en