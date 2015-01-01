SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oleksak P, Nepovimova E, Valko M, Alwasel S, Alomar S, Kuca K. Environ. Toxicol. Pharmacol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.etap.2024.104447

38636744

This review systematically compiles sports-related drugs, substances, and methodologies based on the 2023 Prohibited List. Aligned with the list's structure, it covers all proscribed items and details the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of five representatives from each section. Notably, it explores significant metabolites and metabolic pathways associated with these substances. Adverse analytical findings are summarized in tables for clarity, and the prevalence is visually represented through charts. The review includes a concise historical overview of doping and World Anti-Doping Agency's role, examining modifications in the prohibited list for an understanding of evolving anti-doping measures.


Anti-doping drugs; Prohibited methods; Prohibited substances; Sport; World Anti-Doping Agency

