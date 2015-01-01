Abstract

Functional seizures (FS) are a symptom of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), the second most common neurological diagnosis made worldwide. Childhood trauma is associated with the development of FS, but more research is needed to truly understand the effects of trauma on FS onset. A sample of 256 responses by adults with FS to the Childhood Traumatic Events Scale were analyzed using a Cox proportional hazard model. When investigating each unique childhood traumatic exposure and its associated self-reported severity together, experiencing death of a loved one and experiencing violence were significantly associated with FS onset, suggesting reduced time from trauma exposure to first FS. Death of a loved one in childhood is often overlooked as an influential risk factor for future development of serious mental illnesses such as FS. In this study we show death of a loved one in childhood should be considered as an influential traumatic experience and recommend FND researchers examine its prevalence in patient histories and the potential effects on attachment-related processes and clinical treatment formulations. We recommend future studies incorporate loss of a loved one during childhood (before age 18) in both quantitative and qualitative assessments of persons with FND.

Language: en