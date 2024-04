Abstract

Drowning remains a significant global health concern, claiming over 300,000 lives annually, with a disproportionate impact on young individuals in low-and middle-income countries. Conventional mechanical ventilation, while common, falls short in addressing the hypoxemia and hypercapnia often observed in severe near-drowning cases. Veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (vvECMO) emerges as a critical intervention for cardiopulmonary failure post-drowning. This case report delves into the pivotal role of ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) in a near-drowning-related pathology. Following the initial insult, reoxygenation exacerbates the inflammatory cascade, resulting in a surge of pro-inflammatory mediators. In this context, CytoSorb(®), a hemoadsorption cartridge, demonstrates promise by effectively removing these mediators from circulation. This report outlines its application in a critically ill adolescent patient who experienced near-drowning, presenting a compelling case for CytoSorb as an adjunctive therapy in managing IRI-induced hyperinflammation.

