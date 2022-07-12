Abstract

CONTEXT: Rotenone is a toxic chemical found in various plants, including some used as food. Rotenone poisoning can be fatal and there is no antidote. Mechanistically, rotenone inhibits mitochondrial complex I, leading to reduced ATP production, compensatory glycolytic upregulation and secondary lactate production, and oxidative stress. Our literature review examined acute rotenone poisoning in humans, including exposure scenarios, clinical presentations, and treatments.



METHODS: We searched five databases for relevant literature from database inception through the search date: July 12, 2022, pairing controlled vocabulary and keywords for "rotenone" with terms relating to human exposures and outcomes, such as "ingestion," "exposure," and "poisoning." We included all peer-reviewed reports found using the search terms where the full English text was available. Data abstracted included the number, age, weight, and sex of the exposed person(s), country where exposure happened, exposure scenario, ingestion context, estimated dose, clinical features, whether hospitalization occurred, treatments, and outcomes.



RESULTS: After removing non-qualifying sources from 2,631 publications, we identified 11 case reports describing 18 victims, 15 of whom were hospitalized and five died. Most cases occurred in private quarters where victims unknowingly consumed rotenone-containing plants. Vomiting and metabolic acidosis occurred most commonly. Some patients exhibited impaired cardiopulmonary function. Supportive treatment addressed symptoms and included gastric lavage and/or activated charcoal to remove rotenone from the stomach, vasopressors for hypotension, mechanical ventilation for respiratory insufficiency, and sodium bicarbonate for acidosis. Some patients received N-acetylcysteine to counter oxidative stress.



CONCLUSIONS: Rotenone poisoning, though rare, can be fatal. Exposure prevention is impractical since rotenone is found in some plants used as food or pesticides. Cases may be under-diagnosed because symptoms are non-specific and under-reported in English-language journals since most cases occurred in non-English speaking countries. Treatments are supportive. Exploring antioxidant therapy in animal models of rotenone poisoning may be indicated considering rotenone's mechanism of toxicity.

