Citation
Cai M, Wang X, Liu L, Luo X. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38632947
Abstract
OBJECTIVEs. Although some studies have shown role stressors can lead to unsafe behaviors, it is unclear how role stressors induce delivery riders' unsafe behaviors. We found that delivery riders suffered from tremendous role stressors during the delivery process and had to conduct frequent smartphone interactions. This study aimed to explore the effects of role stressors and smartphone interactions on delivery riders' unsafe behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
occupational safety; risk-taking mentality; role stressors; smartphone interactions; unsafe behaviors