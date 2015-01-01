Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. Although some studies have shown role stressors can lead to unsafe behaviors, it is unclear how role stressors induce delivery riders' unsafe behaviors. We found that delivery riders suffered from tremendous role stressors during the delivery process and had to conduct frequent smartphone interactions. This study aimed to explore the effects of role stressors and smartphone interactions on delivery riders' unsafe behaviors.



METHODS. First, a questionnaire survey (N = 326) was used to collect data, and correlation and regression analyses were conducted to explore the relationship between role stressors, smartphone interaction frequency and delivery riders' unsafe behaviors. Second, a scenario survey (N = 35) was conducted, and comparative analysis was used to further explore how smartphone interactions affect delivery riders' unsafe behaviors.



RESULTS. The questionnaire survey revealed that role stressors, smartphone interaction frequency and delivery riders' unsafe behaviors were positively correlated. In addition, the role stressors forced delivery riders to conduct necessary and unnecessary smartphone interactions. The scenario survey found that smartphone interactions reduced delivery riders' motion speed and motion ability, and increased their psychology, so they had a risk-taking mentality, which led to an increase in unsafe behaviors.

Language: en