Abstract

Patients with facial trauma often experience a psychological burden from their injuries. This study aimed to identify risk factors for adverse mental health outcomes in patients affected by facial trauma, using the 'Integrating Mental and Physical Healthcare: Research, Training and Services' (IMPARTS) screening tool. All patients >18 years of age who completed more than one IMPARTS screening tool in the Oral and Maxillofacial Trauma Clinic between 2019 and 2021 were included in this study. This tool was used to assess the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), generalized anxiety disorder, and depression. Included patients completed the IMPARTS questionnaire at initial follow-up (mean 18 days post-trauma) and one subsequent time point (mean 82 days). 167 patients were included in the study. On multivariable analysis, a history of psychiatric illness (P = 0.015) and interpersonal violence as the mechanism of injury (P = 0.010) were identified as predictive of risk of PTSD. Risk of PTSD was lower in zygomatic injuries (P = 0.001), while nasal involvement increased at-risk status for depression (P = 0.009). 47.3% of patients screened positive on initial IMPARTS assessment, while 35.3% screened positive on follow-up IMPARTS assessment. This study supports the IMPARTS tool in allowing the prompt identification of mental health adversity in facial trauma.

Language: en