SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Su S, Cousijn J, Molenaar D, Freichel R, Larsen H, Wiers RW. J. Behav. Addict. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Akadémiai Kiadó)

DOI

10.1556/2006.2024.00010

PMID

38635334

Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Problematic smartphone use (PSU) has gained attention, but its definition remains debated. This study aimed to develop and validate a new scale measuring PSU-the Smartphone Use Problems Identification Questionnaire (SUPIQ).

METHODS: Using two separate samples, a university community sample (N = 292) and a general population sample (N = 397), we investigated: (1) the construct validity of the SUPIQ through exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses; (2) the convergent validity of the SUPIQ with correlation analyses and the visualized partial correlation network analyses; (3) the psychometric equivalence of the SUPIQ across two samples through multigroup confirmatory factor analyses; (4) the explanatory power of the SUPIQ over the Short Version of Smartphone Addiction Scale (SAS-SV) with hierarchical multiple regressions.

RESULTS: The results showed that the SUPIQ included 26 items and 7 factors (i.e., Craving, Coping, Habitual Use, Social Conflicts, Risky Use, Withdrawal, and Tolerance), with good construct and convergent validity. The configural measurement invariance across samples was established. The SUPIQ also explained more variances in mental health problems than the SAS-SV.

DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that the SUPIQ shows promise as a tool for assessing PSU. Further research is needed to enhance and refine the SUPIQ as well as to investigate its clinical utility.


Language: en

Keywords

confirmatory factor analysis (CFA); exploratory factor analysis (EFA); partial correlation network analysis; problematic smartphone use; SUPIQ

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print