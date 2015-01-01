Abstract

On a recent surgical medical mission caring for Ukrainian pediatric burn and trauma patients in Poland, an assessment of the mental health and well-being of children and their caregivers was completed. Children living in war zones frequently experience significant distress and mental health problems, but little is known about the impact of co-existing related or unrelated burn injuries or physical disabilities. 19 Ukrainian children and their caregivers were interviewed utilizing validated questionnaires Child Behavioral Checklist (CBCL) and Youth Self-Report (YSR) to assess their risk for developing or for the presence of clinically-significant mental health problems. We found a high percentage of children at risk for developing mental health disorders and an unexpectedly high number of children meeting criteria for mental health disorders. As a result of interviewing the caregivers, agreement was seen between the self-assessment in children and the perception of parents about their children's wellbeing. Further study is needed to better understand the complex interactions between pre-existing burn and traumatic injuries and their impact on the psychosocial wellbeing of children living in war-torn environments.

Language: en