Citation
Ninan A, Mohan G, Shanbhag V, Chenna D, Shastry S, Rao S. J. Clin. Apher. 2024; 39(3): e22110.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38634432
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Acute liver failure (ALF) following yellow phosphorous (YP) ingestion is similar to acetaminophen-induced ALF and it has become a public concern in our region. This study assessed low volume therapeutic plasma exchange (LV-TPE) efficacy in improving the transplant free survival in YP poisoning.
Language: en
Keywords
*Liver Failure, Acute/therapy; *Plasma Exchange/methods; acute liver failure; Adult; Humans; liver transplant; low volume therapeutic plasma exchange; plasma exchange; rodenticide; Treatment Outcome; yellow phosphorous poisoning