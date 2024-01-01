Abstract

A nonsignificant result against an H0 of no effect does not distinguish evidence for no effect from no evidence at all one way or the other. Thus, a researcher engaged primarily in significance testing may decide to follow up just the nonsignificant results with a test from another system of inference, such as equivalence tests (more generally, inference by intervals) or Bayes factors. However, selectively using two systems of inference in this way, can lead to inferential inconsistency because different tests are based on different principles, and therefore a researcher can be tempted to select the way each system is used to get the results the researcher wants for just the tests that system is applied to. For a related set of tests, one system of inference should be consistently used. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en