Abstract

BACKGROUND: Factors associated with falls after total knee arthroplasty (TKA) have been rarely reported. The aim of this study was to identify factors that influence the incidence of falls after TKA, focusing on toe grip strength (TGS) in particular, which has been associated with falls in older adults.



METHODS: 217 patients who underwent TKA were included and followed up for 1 year. Main study outcome measures were the presence or absence of falls within 1 year after TKA. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used with postoperative falls as the dependent variable and preoperative falls and postoperative TGS on the affected sides as independent variables.



RESULTS: 170 (43 and 127 in the fall and non-fall groups) patients were included in the analysis. The presence of a preoperative falls history before TKA and a weak postoperative affected TGS indicated an increased susceptibility of the patient to fall postoperatively.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of the current study revealed the association between postoperative TGS and postoperative falls. We highlight the importance of preoperative fall monitoring and postoperative TGS evaluation to prevent falls after TKA.

