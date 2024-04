Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the leading cause of death among the working-age population in Japan. Unlike task-level occupational factors, the relation between suicidal ideation and psychosocial safety climate (PSC), a crucial organization-level factor to protect workers' psychological health, is understudied, especially among teleworkers.



METHODS: A cross-sectional web-based survey was used to select 1,988 participants. A series of multivariable logistic regression analyses with the interaction term of PSC and teleworking arrangements was performed.



RESULTS: Poor PSC was associated with a higher risk of having suicidal ideation (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 1.57, P = 0.008), and its relation was pronounced among teleworkers (aOR for the interaction term = 1.96, P = 0.035), even after adjusting for task-level occupational factors.



CONCLUSIONS: This empirical study highlights the heightened risk of suicidal ideation by poor PSC, especially among teleworkers. (134words).

Language: en