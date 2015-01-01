|
Bardeesi ASA, Koussa M, Vincentelli A, Coisne A, Montaigne D, Pontana F, Juthier F. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2024; 29(10): e102319.
38633863
Abstract
Interventricular septum pellet retention after air-gunshot injury in a persistently asymptomatic patient is a rare, clinically significant occurrence. Management involved monitoring, echocardiography, and computed tomography scans. After risk-benefit analysis, we favored a nonsurgical management without prophylactic antibiotics or colchicine. No post-traumatic pericarditis was observed. Patient remained asymptomatic and in excellent condition at 1-month follow-up.
air gun; asymptomatic, cardiac; conservative management; gunshot; interventricular septum; multidisciplinary approach; nonsurgical management; penetrating cardiac injury