Abstract

Interventricular septum pellet retention after air-gunshot injury in a persistently asymptomatic patient is a rare, clinically significant occurrence. Management involved monitoring, echocardiography, and computed tomography scans. After risk-benefit analysis, we favored a nonsurgical management without prophylactic antibiotics or colchicine. No post-traumatic pericarditis was observed. Patient remained asymptomatic and in excellent condition at 1-month follow-up.

