Bardeesi ASA, Koussa M, Vincentelli A, Coisne A, Montaigne D, Pontana F, Juthier F. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2024; 29(10): e102319.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jaccas.2024.102319

38633863

PMC11022093

Interventricular septum pellet retention after air-gunshot injury in a persistently asymptomatic patient is a rare, clinically significant occurrence. Management involved monitoring, echocardiography, and computed tomography scans. After risk-benefit analysis, we favored a nonsurgical management without prophylactic antibiotics or colchicine. No post-traumatic pericarditis was observed. Patient remained asymptomatic and in excellent condition at 1-month follow-up.


air gun; asymptomatic, cardiac; conservative management; gunshot; interventricular septum; multidisciplinary approach; nonsurgical management; penetrating cardiac injury

