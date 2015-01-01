Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although existing literature provides various tools, frameworks, and guidelines for building health-care facilities that can withstand the impacts of climate change, there is little research focused on the practical implementation of such strategies. This gap in the research is particularly noticeable when applying these guidelines to specific geographical and environmental contexts. We focus specifically on the southeast Asia region, a region that has been identified as one of the most susceptible to the effects of a changing climate. By offering practical, region-specific recommendations, we hope to contribute to the ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on health-care infrastructure and services.



METHODS: To gain a comprehensive understanding of the specific challenges, needs, and feasible indicators for progress towards climate resilience in health-care facilities, we conducted in-depth interviews with members of the Global Green and Healthy Hospital Network in southeast Asia. Participants were selected based on a mix of facility and system parameters and were took into account various contexts, including urban and rural settings as well as low-income and high-income countries. Both private and public health systems and facilities were considered. This network comprises health-care professionals who are committed towards environmental sustainability and climate justice.



FINDINGS: From Oct 6 to 28, 2023, we conducted interviews with eight participants and augmented this analysis with data drawn from existing published reports. The interview findings highlighted various primary areas of focus, which encompassed disaster readiness, low-carbon strategies, and the financial aspects of climate resilience. A prevailing theme was the importance of behaviour change alongside staff training and education. The unique perspective centres around the notion of health equity and its relationship with climate change. This perspective underscores the heightened awareness of environmental, economic, and social disparities that are exacerbated by climate change in southeast Asia. Issues include resistance to change, lack of public awareness, and economic versus ecological priorities. The absence of a standardised and systematic approach to implementing climate-resilient healthcare indicates a need for flexible and adaptable regional policies.



INTERPRETATION: The findings of this study contribute to the broader understanding of how health services can be reoriented to face the realities of climate change effectively. This research outlines tangible recommendations for health services from both a process and impact points of view, and offers valuable insights for health policy makers, health-care providers, and researchers in the field. FUNDING: Health Care Without Harm southeast Asia.

Language: en