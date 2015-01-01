SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Counts NZ, Avula D, Vasan A. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00072-5

PMID

38636531

Abstract

In 1538, Swiss physician and philosopher Paracelsus put forth the toxicology maxim that the dose makes the poison. In public health, this concept guides efforts to protect the population from environmental exposures where they live, work, and play through regulation and control. Today, a new toxin has emerged in the digital environment: unfettered access to unsafe social media platforms, with concerning adverse effects on children's and adolescent's mental health...


Language: en
