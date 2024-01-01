Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of Cogmed Working Memory Training (Cogmed) in improving working memory (WM) and decision making (DM) in childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI), and any associated increases in functional outcomes such as academic achievement in mathematics, behavior, social skills, and quality of life.



METHOD: A randomized controlled trial of the Cogmed (RM version) intervention for children with TBI. A total of 69 children post-TBI were screened for WM impairments, of which 31 eligible participants (M(age): 10.6 years; male n = 21) were recruited and randomized to either the treatment group (Cogmed, n = 16) or the active-control group (Lexia Reading Core5, n = 15). Both groups completed computerized training for 5 weeks with clinician support via an online video platform. Immediately posttraining and at 6 months follow-up, primary (WM and DM) and secondary functional outcomes were assessed.



RESULTS: Immediately postintervention, significant improvement was found in one primary outcome (WM verbal component) for the Cogmed group, but this was not maintained at the 6 months follow-up. No immediate improvements or maintenance gains (small effect sizes) in other primary outcomes of visuospatial WM or DM were reported in the Cogmed group. No other significant group differences were detected for other functional outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite the limited benefits observed in this small randomized controlled trial, it will be beneficial to investigate Cogmed's efficacy in a case-series methodology, to further determine its effectiveness in a pediatric TBI population. Furthermore, a cautious approach in clinical implementation of Cogmed is advised. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

