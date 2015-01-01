Abstract

BACKGROUND: Internalizing and externalizing problems have received great attention, and children with ADHD exhibit high rates of comorbid internalizing and externalizing disorders. This study aimed to explore the relationship between sleep and internalizing problems in children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the probable mediating role of externalizing problems.



METHODS: A total of 203 primary school children diagnosed with ADHD for the first time were recruited for this study. Children with ADHD were evaluated by Children's Sleep Habits Questionnaire (CSHQ), Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ). Internalizing problems were represented by emotional symptoms and peer problems of SDQ, and externalizing problems were represented by conduct problems and hyperactivity-inattention problems of SDQ. Multi-step linear regression analysis was used to investigate the mediating effect of externalizing problems on the relationship between sleep and internalizing problems.



RESULTS: Sleep in children with ADHD was associated with emotional problems in internalizing problems, and conduct problems in externalizing problems mediated the association between sleep and emotional problems.



CONCLUSION: For children with ADHD, when it is difficult to identify internalizing problems, especially emotional problems, we can take sleep and externalizing problems as clues to improve our clinical ability to recognize and deal with emotional problems. IMPACT: 1. We first explored the possible mediating role of conduct problems between sleep and emotional problems in primary school children with ADHD. 2. When it is difficult to identify internalizing problems, especially emotional problems, we can take sleep and externalizing problems as clues to improve our clinical ability to recognize emotional problems for children with ADHD. 3. For children with ADHD with potential internalizing problems, especially emotional problems, interventions for their sleep and externalizing problems may be the possible methods to deal with.

