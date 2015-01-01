Abstract

Globally, traffic accidents on the highway network contribute significantly to a high fatality rate, drawing considerable attention from health institutions. The efficiency of transportation plays a vital role in mitigating the severe consequences of these incidents. This study delves into the issues of emergency vehicles experiencing delays despite having priority. Therefore, we construct mixed-integer linear programming with semi-soft time windows (MIPSSTW) model for optimizing emergency vehicle routing in highway incidents. We analyze the time-varying and complex traffic situations and respectively propose corresponding estimation approaches for the travel time of road segments, intersections on the urban road network, and ramp-weave sections on the highway network. Furthermore, we developed a modified cuckoo search(MCS) algorithm to solve this combinatorial problem. Optimization strategies of Lévy flight and dynamic inertial weight strategy are introduced to strengthen the exploration capability and the diversity of solution space of the CS algorithm. Computational experiments based on the Chinese emergency medical system data are designed to validate the efficacy and effectiveness of the MIPSSTW model and MCS algorithm. The results show that our works succeed in searching for high-quality solutions for emergency vehicle routing problems and enhance the efficacy of strategic decision-making processes in the realm of incident management and emergency response systems.

