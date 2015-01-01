|
Schmitz K, Jimenez ME, Corman H, Noonan K, Reichman NE. PLoS One 2024; 19(4): e0300018.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38635660
OBJECTIVE: To investigate associations between postpartum depression in fathers and children's behaviors at age 5 in a national high-risk U.S. sample. STUDY DESIGN: A secondary data analysis of 1,796 children in a national birth cohort study that oversampled non-marital births was conducted. Paternal depression was assessed 1 year after the child was born and children's behaviors were assessed by their primary caregivers when the children were 5 years old. Unadjusted and adjusted negative binomial regression models of associations between paternal depression and child behavior scores and logistic regression models of associations between paternal depression and high scores (at least 1.5 or 2.0 standard deviations above the mean) were estimated.
