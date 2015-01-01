Abstract

Gait speed is an essential predictor of functional and cognitive decline in older adults. The study aimed to investigate the gait speed of older adults in Ghana and South Africa and to determine its associated factors, as the Sub-Saharan representatives in the World Health Organization's Study on Global AGEing in Older Adults (SAGE). A secondary analysis of data from the SAGE study which consists of nationally representative data involving participants aged ≥50+ years with smaller samples of younger adults aged 18-49 years in Ghana and South Africa was conducted. SAGE study employed a multistage, stratified clustered sample design and involved the use of a standardised questionnaire to obtain participants' (n = 5808) demographic, anthropometric and gait speed information. The standard 4 metre-gait speed was used. Median gait speed for the study group, which comprised African/Black participants aged ≥50+ years was 0.769(Q1 = 0.571, Q3 = 0.952)m/s for males and 0.667 (Q1 = 0.500,Q3 = 0.833)m/s for females. For every unit increase in age, the odds of being in a higher-ranked gait speed category was 0.96(95%CI 0·96, 0·97, p<0.001) times that of the previous age. Females had odds of 0.55 (95%CI 0.50, 0.61, p<0.001) of recording higher gait speed, as compared to males. Rural dwellers had odds of 1.43 (95%CI 1.29, 1.58, p < 0.001) of being in a higher-ranked category of gait speed compared to urban dwellers. Underweight (OR = 0.85, 95%C1 = 0.73-1.00, p<0.05) and obesity (OR = 0.53, 95%CI = 0.46-0.61, p<0.001) were associated with slower gait speed. Amongst functional indices, the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS) score was the biggest determinant of gait speed. Having a "Severe/Extreme" WHODAS score had the strongest association with gait speed (OR = 0.18, 95%CI = 0.14-0.23, p<0.001). These gait speed results provide an essential reference for older adults' care in Ghana and South Africa.

Language: en