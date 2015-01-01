Abstract

This study aimed to identify underlying demographic and clinical characteristics among individuals who had previously attempted suicide, utilizing the comprehensive Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) database. Data of patients aged 18 and above who had attempted suicide between January 1 and December 31, 2014, recorded in HIRA, were extracted. The index date was identified when a suicide attempt was made within the year 2014. The medical history of the three years before the index date and seven years of follow-up data after the index date were analyzed. Kaplan-Meier estimate was used to infer reattempt of the suicide attempters, and Cox-proportional hazard analysis was used to investigate risk factors associated with suicide reattempts. A total of 17,026 suicide attempters were identified, of which 1,853 (10.9%) reattempted suicide; 4,925 (28.9%) patients had been diagnosed with depressive disorder. Of the reattempters, 391 (21.1%) demonstrated a history of suicide attempts in the three years before the index date, and the mean number of prior attempts was higher compared to that of the non-reattempters (1.7 vs.1.3, p-value < 0.01). Prior psychiatric medication, polypharmacy, and an increase in the number of psychotropics were associated with suicide reattempt in overall suicide attempters. (Hazard ratio (HR) = 3.20, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 2.56-4.00; HR = 2.42, 95% CI = 1.87-3.14; HR = 19.66, 95% CI = 15.22-25.39 respectively). The risk of reattempt decreased in individuals receiving antidepressant prescriptions compared to those unmedicated, showing a reduction of 78% when prescribed by non-psychiatrists and 89% when prescribed by psychiatrists. Similar risk factors for suicide reattempts were observed in the depressive disorder subgroup, but the median time to reattempt was shorter (556.5 days) for this group compared to that for the overall attempters (578 days). Various risk factors including demographics, clinical characteristics, and medications should be considered to prevent suicide reattempts among suicide attempters, and patients with depressive disorder should be monitored more closely.

Language: en