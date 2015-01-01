Abstract

Child-to-Parent Violence -The Blind Spot in Research on Family Violence? A Systematic Review Child-to-parent violence (CPV) is a phenomenon that has received little attention in the German scientific community. With this paper, the authors present the international state of research in the context of a systematic review. By means of a search a dataset of 317 scientific publications for the period 2012-2022 was identified at August 2022. After applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria, 14 studies were finally defined and analyzed in detail. Based on the analysis, the following variables are highlighted as outcomes: Forms of CPV, prevalence, age and gender of individuals performing CPV, risk and protective factors, the direction of CPV within family constellations as well as external conditioning factors of CPV.The results show that there are some concrete findings in research regarding these variables, particularly in the area of risk and protective factors. An initial systematization of violent behaviour in the context of CPV can also be derived fromthe current state of research. At the same time, however, there are still clear gaps in research, e. g. in terms of prevalence, which is mainly due to very different definitions of "violence". This applies both with regard to the international state of research, but especially with regard to the situation in German-speaking countries.

Language: de