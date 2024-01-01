Abstract

The Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' suicide prevention mission. In 2021, VCL assessed the impact of a pilot implementation project of conducting six-part safety plans (SPs) instead of VCL's usual risk mitigation plan. VCL responders offered to complete six-part SPs with eligible callers. Parametric and nonparametric methods compared call characteristics and Veteran Health Administration (VHA) utilization of eligible callers, by SP completion. We forecasted the operational impact of VCL-wide implementation. 27.37% (N = 448/1,637) of calls to designated responders were eligible for SPs. Of those, 27.23% (N = 122/448) completed SPs. Common barriers were call interruptions and the veteran declining. Among veteran callers who use VHA, SP completers were more likely to accept clinical referrals and had more outpatient mental health appointments before and after their VCL call. Calls involving SPs had a call plus documentation time 175% longer than eligible calls without SPs (87.78 vs. 49.66 min). If SPs were implemented VCL-wide, this would require 3-5(4.12%) more responders per hour to maintain current VCL call answer speed. SPs are adaptable to VCL; however, implementation presents logistical barriers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en