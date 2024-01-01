Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is a significant risk factor with consistently demonstrated negative implications for satisfaction with adult romantic relationships. Yet, research on risk and protective factors in this context is scarce, particularly among well-functioning adults.



OBJECTIVE: Addressing this gap, the present study focused on the potential mediating and moderating roles of mentalizing or reflective functioning, i.e., the capacity to understand oneself and others in terms of intentional mental states. We investigated whether impairments in mentalizing underlie the association between CSA and relationship satisfaction and whether robust mentalizing can buffer the CSA-relationship satisfaction link.



METHOD: A sample of 667 individuals engaged in a meaningful romantic relationship was drawn from a larger sample obtained in an online convenience survey. A mediation and moderation model was examined using PROCESS.



RESULTS: The results confirmed our integrative model-the association between CSA and satisfaction with romantic relationships was mediated by impairments in mentalizing (uncertainty about mental states) and was simultaneously moderated by robust mentalizing (certainty about mental states). These effects were shown even when controlling for age, gender, education, and psychopathological symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of mentalizing, a key transdiagnostic factor. Reduced mentalizing is a risk factor for harmful impact of CSA on romantic relationships, while greater mentalizing abilities can be a significant resilience factor protecting CSA survivors. This study supports the potential contribution of mentalization-based interventions with survivors of CSA at risk for dissatisfaction with romantic relationships. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

