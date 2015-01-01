Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disability is associated with alcohol misuse and drug overdose death, however, its association with alcohol-induced death remains understudied.



OBJECTIVE: To quantify the risk of alcohol-induced death among adults with different types of disabilities in a nationally representative longitudinal sample of US adults.



METHODS: Persons with disabilities were identified among participants ages 18 or older in the Mortality Disparities in American Communities (MDAC) study (n = 3,324,000). Baseline data were collected in 2008 and mortality outcomes were ascertained through 2019 using the National Death Index. Adjusted hazard ratios (aHRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated for the association between disability type and alcohol-induced death, controlling for demographic and socioeconomic covariates.



RESULTS: During a maximum of 12 years of follow-up, 4000 alcohol-induced deaths occurred in the study population. In descending order, the following disability types displayed the greatest risk of alcohol-induced death (compared to adults without disability): complex activity limitation (aHR = 1.7; 95% CI = 1.3-2.3), vision limitation (aHR = 1.6; 95% CI = 1.2-2.0), mobility limitation (aHR = 1.4; 95% CI = 1.3-1.7), ≥2 limitations (aHR = 1.4; 95% CI = 1.3-1.6), cognitive limitation (aHR = 1.2; 95% CI = 1.0-1.4), and hearing limitation (aHR = 1.0; 95% CI = 0.9-1.3).



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of alcohol-induced death varies considerably by disability type. Efforts to prevent alcohol-induced deaths should be tailored to meet the needs of the highest-risk groups, including adults with complex activity (i.e., activities of daily living - "ALDs"), vision, mobility, and ≥2 limitations. Early diagnosis and treatment of alcohol use disorder within these populations, and improved access to educational and occupational opportunities, should be considered as prevention strategies for alcohol-induced deaths.

Language: en